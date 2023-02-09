Display of mutual affection

February 09, 2023 05:33 am | Updated February 08, 2023 06:34 pm IST

Sumantra pleads with Rama not to send him back to Ayodhya, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. He says he has taken the liberty of speaking fearlessly to Rama, because he is devoted to Him. Ayodhya will lose its brightness, now that Rama is no longer there. It will be like a mother separated from her child. What will be the reaction of the citizens of Ayodhya, if they see Sumantra return in an empty chariot? They were unable to see Rama leaving Ayodhya. Now if Sumantra returns without Rama, how will they react? If in a war, a chariot returns without the warrior, people watching the chariot will be miserable. If Sumantra goes back now, the people of Ayodhya will feel the same way. They would not have eaten anything since Rama left. Even the horses will not want to go back without Rama. If Rama does not take Sumantra with Him, Sumantra will have no option but to set fire to the chariot and to himself. He says that since he can ward off wild animals, it is to Rama’s advantage to take him along.

If Sumantra is with Rama, years will seem to him like seconds. But if Sumantra is not with Rama, then to Sumantra, fourteen years will seem like ages. Sumantra addresses Rama as bhrtya vatsala — one who is fond of His servants. Sumantra is a devoted servant of Rama, and so Rama must be fond of him. How can he not heed Sumantra’s request? Rama addresses Sumantra as bhartru vatsala — one who is fond of his master. The mutual affection of Rama and Sumantra is evident in the way they address each other. Rama tells Sumantra that if he does not go back, Kaikeyi will have doubts about whether her wish has been fulfilled by the king. Rama says that it is His wish that Bharata should inherit the kingdom and should be the future king.