Dispel ignorance this Sivaratri

March 08, 2024 05:07 am | Updated 05:07 am IST

The Hindu tradition has many festivals and each one is meant to propitiate a certain deity and further one’s divine quest. Among all the auspicious occasions, the one occupying the pre eminent position is Maha Sivaratri, when devotees pray to Lord Parameshwara, to dispel the darkness of ignorance and usher in the light of gnanam, said Tiruvidaimarudur Brahmasri Nidhiswara Shrowthigal in a discourse.

As per the Hindu calendar, a Sivaratri occurs every month. Among these, the most auspicious one is the Sivaratri falling in the Tamil month of Maasi during Krishna Paksham. This is the day when Parameshwara took the form of a blazing flame when Brahma and Vishnu defied each other to find the head and the feet of Lord Siva. The two Gods sported thus in order for mankind to realise the folly of egoism. Hence, this day is supremely auspicious for praying to Mahadev Parameshwara. Siva’s form of a blaze symbolises the light of wisdom, emphasising that real riches lie in god consciousness.

There are four parts to vratam. Fasting, forsaking sleep, offering prayers and charity. On Maha Sivaratri, fasting, forsaking sleep and doing puja are important. One should start the day by offering of prayers and fast through the day and night. Through the four phases of the night devotees should render stotras in praise of Him, chant His name, listen to discourses on Parameswara and read from Pannirru Tirumurai, a collection of 12 holy scriptures, which includes Tevaram and Tiruvachagam. Puranas say that Siva manifests in all the Siva lingas on this day in all the temples. Therefore, Kshetra darisanam, and contributing to such sthalams are highly recommended for one’s spiritual benefit.