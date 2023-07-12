Dignity, honour of a woman

July 12, 2023 04:04 am | Updated July 11, 2023 07:34 pm IST

Draupadi asks the learned men in Dhritarashtra’s court if the Kauravas are right in dishonouring her, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Bhima has to control his anger, because his brother Yudhishthira has staked him and lost Bhima and his other brothers in the game of dice against Sakuni. Duryodhana asks Yudhishthira whether he is ready to declare that Draupadi has not been won by the Kauravas. He knows fully well that Yudhishthira will not deny that he staked Draupadi and lost her, for that was indeed what he had done. Yudhishthira is an honest man. How can he deny what has happened? So, Yudhishthira is silent and does not answer Duryodhana.

Vidura observes that the Kauravas, completely ignoring dharma, are now debating about the dignity and honour of a woman. This is itself proof of the fate that awaits them. What kind of person engages in disputes and consultations about a woman’s honour? When such things take place, there is no hope for the Kauravas, who are doomed, says Vidura. He points to the wrath and might of Bhima, who will wreak vengeance on the Kauravas eventually.

Even as all this is going on in the court hall, the howling of jackals is heard, coming from the sacrificial hall. Soon, the braying of donkeys is heard, and odd sounds of various birds are heard too. All these are evil omens and to drown out these inauspicious sounds, Bhishma, Drona and Gautama call out loudly: “Let everything be well.” A frightened Dhritarashtra then offers Draupadi a boon. She asks that Yudhishthira be released from slavery. The king then tells her to ask for a second boon. She asks that the other four Pandavas be released too. Dhritarashtra suggests she ask for a third boon, but she refuses saying one should not desire too much.

