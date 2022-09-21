Different snaanas

When the word “snaana” is mentioned, one concludes that this is a reference to bathing. While this is the meaning of snaana, the word does not merely refer to bathing with water said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is brought out by Brahma in the Padma Purana. Brahma tells sage Narada that just as water cleans the body, there are other snaanas too, which cleanse us. Reciting Vedic mantras, invoking devatas in water, and sprinkling that water on one’s head is also a snaana. When yagas are performed, the ash from the yaga fire is mixed with ghee and applied on the forehead. That too is on par with a purifying bath. When the sky is clear and sunny, and yet it rains, it is a good time to go out. If one is out at such a time, it is equal to taking a bath. Water that has come into contact with tulasi purifies us, and if that water falls on us, it is equal to a bath. Pouring water over a salagrama and then sprinkling that holy water on one’s head is also equal to a bath. Water that touches the body of a cow and then touches us purifies us like a holy bath. Water used to wash the feet of those steeped in Vedanta is purifying. Water used to bathe the feet of Acharyas is holy water which cleanses us. The dust raised when cows walk purifies us.

Thus a bath is not merely washing oneself with water. There are many other types of snaanas, explains Brahma. While there are many such snaanas, there is one which is superior to all of them, says Brahma. That bath is a state of mind. It is to be without desires. It is not easy to be without desires, when there are so many temptations in the world. But if one can achieve this desireless state, then that is the best snaana. This snaana has no restrictions. Everyone must aspire for this snaana.