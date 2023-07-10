Dhruva’s determination

July 10, 2023 04:01 am | Updated July 09, 2023 07:32 pm IST

A child is pleased with the love and indulgence of its parents. However, young Dhruva, who was just five-years-old, had become a victim of the ill-treatment of his stepmother. Born to king Uthanapadha, the child was craving to sit on the lap of his father but mercilessly driven out by queen Suruchi — his stepmother. She scolded Dhruva and asked him to go to forest, perform penance and pray to God to be born in her womb if at all he wanted to sit on the lap of his father. Sri Hari Ji said in a discourse that though his mother Suneethi tried to dissuade him, the young Dhruva was all set to go to forest with determination. Sage Narada appeared before Dhruva, blessed him with the “Dwadasaakshara Mantra” and told him to go to Brindavan to undertake penance. Dhruva performed fierce penance, worshipping Lord Vishnu for five months, surviving only on fruits and dry leaves, water, inhaling air and finally went on empty stomach.

Pleased with his penance and deep devotion, Lord Vishnu appeared before Dhruva. Prostrating at the feet of Lord, Dhruva said with all humility: “My longing to sit on the lap of my father, the rebuke of my stepmother, her advice to go to forest, the meeting with sage Narada and his upadesa, are all only because of your blessings.”

Dhruva was bestowed with a seat of a star in the sky (Dhruva Nakshatra).

