Dhritarashtra’s parting words

August 22, 2023 05:41 am | Updated August 21, 2023 06:40 pm IST

Yudhishthira loses everything he possesses in the game of dice, and even stakes his brothers and his wife Draupadi. After Dushasana’s attempt to disrobe Draupadi fails, thanks to the intervention of Lord Krishna, Dhritarashtra restores to Yudhishthira all that he had lost. Yudhishthira wants to know from Dhritarashtra what his further course of action should be. Dhritarashtra then speaks kindly to Yudhishthira, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

Dhritarashtra says Yudhishthira being an adherent of dharma will not let his mind dwell on the harm done to him by others. Virtuous men like him will never harbour hatred in their hearts. Their company is pleasant, and conversations with them are calming. Dhritarashtra says Yudhishthira is a jnani, and he has shown through his behaviour that he is indeed a righteous man. Therefore, Dhritarashtra’s request to him is that he should forget Duryodhana’s treatment of him and of his family. Dhritarashtra asks Yudhishthira to think of him (Dhritarashtra) as his father, and to look upon Gandhari as his mother.

Dhritarashtra gives a weak excuse for his silence when Duryodhana had crossed all limits. He says that he had not restrained Duryodhana, because he had wanted to see how far Duryodhana and his companions would go. Yudhishthira has no cause for worry, says Dhritarashtra, for he has dharma on his side. He also has with him his brothers, each of whom is special in some way. Arjuna has resolve, and Bhima has strength. Nakula and Sahadeva are pure in their thoughts and have Acharya bhakti. Dhritarashtra blesses Yudhishthira and hopes that auspicious things will happen to him. He asks Yudhishthira to think of Duryodhana and his siblings as his brothers and not to have any ill will against them. The Pandavas leave for Indraprastha, their capital city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.