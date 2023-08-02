Dhritarashtra’s advice

August 02, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

After Dushasana’s attempt to shame Draupadi fails, Dhritarashtra restores to Yudhishthira everything that he had lost in the game of dice. Yudhishthira is a man who keeps to the rules, even when he has been hurt. So, he asks Dhritarashtra what he should do next. Telling him to leave for his country with his brothers, Dhritarashtra blesses the Pandavas, and says they will always be prosperous. Yudhishthira knows about dharma and also how to keep to it. It is one thing to know what dharma is. But it is adherence to dharma that is difficult, Kidambi Narayanan said in a discourse.

Yudhishthira knows how to cross hurdles in the path of dharma. He is respectful to elders. Dhritarashtra observes that when a person has jnana, humility comes to him automatically. Where there is humility, the tendency to pick quarrels is absent. “May you have peace,” Dhritarashtra says. He says that in a forest, only trees face the axe. What he means is that trees have utility and therefore they are cut down. But thorny bushes are spared because they are of no use. Likewise, only a patient man is subjected to attacks. Dhritarashtra advises Yudhishthira that he should only think of the good in others and not let his mind dwell on their negative qualities. The ability to do so is a great asset. If a good man does someone a favour, he expects no quid pro quo, says Dhritarashtra.

People can be placed in three categories. The high-souled ones never respond even when they are abused. There are those who speak harsh words to those who have been rude to them. There are others who always speak rudely, regardless of whether the other person is kind or not. Yudhishthira belongs to the highest category — he never retaliates even when spoken to in a vile manner.