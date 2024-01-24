GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharmas from Sri Ramayana

January 24, 2024 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST

When Kaikeyi wanted Rama to go to forest, He was not perturbed. Sage Valmiki says His face had not turned red but was like a lotus just blossomed. Vadagudi Sri Sundararama Dikshithar said in a discourse that Rama asked Kaikeyi to instruct her son Bharatha to render service to King Dasaratha as a son has to take care of his parents, especially in old age. Rama said that is the dharma (Sahi Dharma: Sanatana:).

Lakshmana was burning with anger at Rama’s banishment. When he rebuked Dasaratha, Kaikeyi and Bharatha, Rama said, “I am only obeying my father’s command, and it is a great virtue”.

When Rama informed Kousalya about His going to the forest, she grieved and said she would have been better off with the ill luck of not having a child and being called a barren woman. She insisted on accompanying Rama to the forest, but Rama pacified her and told her that it was the bounden duty of a woman to render service to her husband. She can reach swargaloka through this and need not perform anything else. Kousalya blessed Rama that the dharma of upholding His father’s words (Pithru vakya paripalanam) will shower all good to Him. She told Rama that he would be protected by all the good deeds that she had done.

