Dharma triumphs

12 January 2022 23:12 IST

Often it seems as if adharma is winning, but in the end it is dharma that triumphs, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. Before we take up a cause we must first ask ourselves, if in doing so, we are on the side of dharma. The Kauravas were adharmic in thought and deed. Their father Dhritarashtra could have pointed out to them the error of their ways. But because of his affection for them he failed in his parental duty. He regrets this later on after the war.

Dhritarashtra confesses to Sanjaya that although he knew that dharma was on the side of the Pandavas and therefore his sons would lose, he had not asked them to desist from fighting the Pandavas. When Dushasana dragged Draupadi to the court, Dhritarashtra knew what his son was doing was adharmic, and yet he had maintained silence. He knew that if war broke out, his sons would lose badly. Despite his attempts to shame Draupadi, Dushasana did not succeed. And at that moment it became even more clear to Dhritarashtra that his sons would not be victorious in battle.

When the Pandavas went to the forest, with them were many sages who were steeped in tapas. Also with the Pandavas were Vedic scholars. Dhritarashtra now had further confirmation that when such people stood by someone, that meant dharma was present there. So he knew the Pandavas would win the war. When the devata of Dharma came as a yaksha and spoke to Yudhishtira, it was clear to Dhritarashtra that his sons would be defeated. When Krishna came to the Kaurava court, Duryodhana tried to kill Him. He set up a trap, whereby Krishna would fall into a pit where soldiers stationed in the pit were to kill Krishna. When Duryodhana foolishly imagined he could kill Krishna, Dhritarashtra knew that the Kauarvas would be destroyed.

