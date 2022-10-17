Dharma takes precedence

Kausalya is shocked when Rama reveals to her that He is to go to the forest. Lakshmana angrily tells Rama that he will slay anyone who opposes Him. Kausalya is relieved when she hears Lakshmana’s angry outburst. She again reasons with Rama. She says there can be no better dharma than serving one’s mother, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse. Therefore, Rama must not go to the forest. Instead, He should stay back and serve Kausalya. No one can fault this. Let Rama relinquish the throne. Let Bharata be crowned the heir, says Kausalya. But there is no need for Rama to go to the forest. She gives the example of sage Kashyapa, who served his mother, to urge Rama to stay and serve her (Kausalya.).

If Dasaratha deserves respect because He is Rama’s father, does she not equally deserve respect as His mother? She does not care for the comforts of the palace, and is prepared to eat simple food and live a simple life, so long as she is not separated from her son. But Rama refuses to disobey His father. It is not dharmic to disregard one’s father’s commands, Rama argues, citing the example of many who obeyed their fathers unquestioningly. He then turns to Lakshmana and says that He is fully aware of Lakhmana’s valour and his loyalty towards Him. But even courage must take a back seat when it comes to righteousness. When dharma is at stake, it is not the time to display one’s fighting spirit.

He adds that not only He, but all the others whether it is Kausalya, or Sumitra, or Lakshmana or Sita, they are all duty-bound to obey Dasaratha. He prays to Kausalya to grant HIm permission to depart to the forest. But Kausalya is steadfast in refusing permission. Rama again requests Lakshmana not to make things worse for Him by supporting Kausalya’s decision.