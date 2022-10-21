Dharma is paramount

Kausalya would not agree to Rama’s departure to the forest. Lakshmana said angrily that he would punish anyone who opposed Rama. Rama then explained that He must adhere to dharma, and in this case His dharma was to keep His promise to His father. No one was better placed to talk about dharma, because Rama never moved away from the path of dharma, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse.

Rama said that while He knew of Lakshmana’s affection for Him, Lakshmana must bear in mind that a promise given was never to be broken. That was the righteous thing to do. Rama reminded Kausalya that everyone in the family was duty-bound to obey Dasaratha. Artha (wealth) and kama (enjoyment) are to be sought only in accordance with dharma, and this is demonstrated by Valmiki through the Ramayana. Rama was the embodiment of dharma — Ramo vigrahavaan dharmah. For Lakshmana the only wealth he could think of was Rama. And yet, he must curb his desire to fight on behalf of Rama, because that would not be the right thing to do. So his seeking of wealth (Rama), could not be against dharma. .

Bharatha was chosen to rule Ayodhya, which meant that he could enjoy whatever he wanted to — the luxuries of palace life and the powers of a king. And yet while enjoyment (kama) was at his disposal, Bharatha chose not to indulge in any pleasure, because Rama was away in the forest, and the throne rightfully belonged to Him. Bharatha, instead, chose to make Rama’s paduka the ruler, till Rama returned from exile. So the seeking of the two Purusharthas of artha and kama can be only within the framework of dharma. They cannot be sought if such seeking should be against dharma. Rama’s opposition to Lakshmana’s plans to fight against Rama’s opponents shows He always kept to dharma.