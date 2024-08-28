GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotion with sincerity

Published - August 28, 2024 04:09 am IST

God likes simplicity, and it is simple to worship Him. What He expects from us is an unremitting devotion. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that whoever offers Him with true devotion, a leaf, a flower, a fruit, or some water (patram, pushpam, phalam, Ttoyam — Bhagavad Gita Chapter 9, Verse 26), He accepts the same with all delight. The verse tells the order of leaf, flower, and fruit, as in a plant’s natural growth. If any of these are not available, even water can be offered. These are presumed readily available. What is essential is an untainted devotion and not vain showmanship. Draupadi offered a leaf. The elephant Gajendra submitted a lotus. With all humility, Sabari gave fruits, and Acharya Sri Ramanuja fetched water for His poojas.

He is the refuge for all. Those who worship Him with devotion abide in Him, and He abides in them. He does not differentiate by birth, form, nature or knowledge. No one is discarded as an object of odium. He does not distinguish or exercise any partiality between high or low, poor or rich, learned or uneducated, handsome or ugly, tall or short.

Lord Krishna said He was warm-hearted with Akrura and disgusted with Kamsa. Pandavas were His life air, and Duryodhana was His foe. The prime reason was that Pandavas were affectionate towards the Lord and His devotees, while Duryodhana and his men were hateful to Him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.