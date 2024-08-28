Devotion with sincerity

God likes simplicity, and it is simple to worship Him. What He expects from us is an unremitting devotion. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that whoever offers Him with true devotion, a leaf, a flower, a fruit, or some water (patram, pushpam, phalam, Ttoyam — Bhagavad Gita Chapter 9, Verse 26), He accepts the same with all delight. The verse tells the order of leaf, flower, and fruit, as in a plant’s natural growth. If any of these are not available, even water can be offered. These are presumed readily available. What is essential is an untainted devotion and not vain showmanship. Draupadi offered a leaf. The elephant Gajendra submitted a lotus. With all humility, Sabari gave fruits, and Acharya Sri Ramanuja fetched water for His poojas.

He is the refuge for all. Those who worship Him with devotion abide in Him, and He abides in them. He does not differentiate by birth, form, nature or knowledge. No one is discarded as an object of odium. He does not distinguish or exercise any partiality between high or low, poor or rich, learned or uneducated, handsome or ugly, tall or short.

Lord Krishna said He was warm-hearted with Akrura and disgusted with Kamsa. Pandavas were His life air, and Duryodhana was His foe. The prime reason was that Pandavas were affectionate towards the Lord and His devotees, while Duryodhana and his men were hateful to Him.