Devotion as a way of life in Aadi

July 31, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST

Sanathana Dharma entwines socio, economic, environmental factors, besides showing us that it is possible to make devotion a way of life. This is best exemplified in the month of Aadi, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse.

Aadi signals the start of dakshinayanam, when the solar rays move southwards from the Tropic of Cancer to the Tropic of Capricorn and marks the transition of the sun into kadaka rasi (Cancer). Aadi Amavasya is observed by many; in fact, Aadi is referred to as pitru (ancestors) masam. Tiruvalluvar refers to ‘then pulandhor vazhipadu’, the practice of praying to one’s ancestors who are in ‘pitrulok’, the domain’ of one’s ancestors, believed to be in the southern direction where the sun is moving.

Arriving on the back of a good summer (celebrated as mudhuvenil in Tamil), Aadi is also the time when the grace of Pachai Amman is sought. Worship before embarking on any new activity — including sowing of seeds — is our way of life and Amman’s blessings are sought by all. She is the embodiment of compassion, provider of nourishment and protector against diseases, as this is a season when various diseases rear their head. In Vedic literature, She is referred to exposing long crooked canine teeth, like a tiger. This merely a metaphor indicating onset of diseases. People should exercise caution and turn their minds to prayer and propitiation of the Gods. In many parts of our country, starting from Karnataka, this period is also known as Ashada Navaratri and Amman is worshipped as Shakambari, with devotees offering fresh fruits and vegetables, seeking divine blessings for (fertile) growth in all walks of life.

