Develop equipoise, be a Dasaratha

The mind is like a war zone and controlling it entirely is key to finding God. When one is constantly agitated, internally, how can one find peace? It is imperative that one masters one’s senses, stay immune to sensory temptations that pop up practically everyday in worldly life and achieve complete self control. Once such a state is achieved, the Lord will reside as pure bliss within us, said Swami Mitranandaji.

The best example of such mastery is Dasaratha. Only a person who rises above the ten senses is known as a Dasarathi. Rath means a chariot and Dasaratha is one who has the supreme ability to rein in his senses. Despite hailing from an illustrious lineage and ruling over a vast empire, Dasaratha remained inherently detached from materialistic possessions; nor did he indulge in pleasures from such a state. On the contrary, he was focused on performing his duties, rule justly and maintain peace and harmony over the vast kingdom. When such a person is at the helm, prosperity follows forthwith. Why was Ayodhya, his capital, so celebrated? The term literally means ‘no conflict.’ When we tame our minds and achieve complete self-control, we achieve a free (mental) state such as the prosperous and peaceful Ayodhya under Dasaratha.

He was an ascetic, which is why, when he invoked God with prayer and penance for progeny, he was blessed with Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. When one achieves a calm mind, one can make decisions, like Dasaratha, with utmost clarity, after intense deliberation. Only in such a state can we experience truly the divinity we invoke, within us.

