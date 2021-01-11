Devaki gets a boon

11 January 2021 21:58 IST

In His avataras, Lord Narayana had parents of His choice. Even in the case of Narasimha, Vedanta Desika says that since He emerged from a pillar, the pillar became Brahma’s grandmother! Brahma is Vishnu’s son, and if the pillar is Narasimha’s mother, then it becomes Brahma’s grandmother. Desika’s poetic imagination came up with such an interesting interpretation. But in terms of the Lord’s parents, none had the good fortune of Devaki, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan, in a discourse. Whatever Devaki wanted in her child, that was granted to her. She wanted the Lord as her child. But she was not content with this. She wanted the Lord to be dark like a cloud. The Lord is neela megha shyamala. She wanted Him to have lotus eyes. This is a defining feature of the Parabrahma. Chandogya Upanishad says ‘yathA kapyAsam pundareekam evam akshinee’ — that is the Paramatma’s eyes are like lotuses. She wanted Him to be born with all His weapons. And she got what she wanted!

Parasara Bhatta, in his Sri Rangaraja Stava, marvels at Devaki’s desire. Had anyone but Devaki asked for the Lord to be born with His celebrated dark hue, as dark as a cloud? Had anyone but she asked for the Lord to be born with His five weapons? Had anyone but she asked for Him to be born with His customary yellow garment (pitambara)? Who could have thought of asking for such a boon, asks Parasara Bhatta. And Devaki had the good fortune to be Krishna’s birth mother. While there are many things which make the Krishna avatara special and unique, this granting of Devaki’s prayer also stands out as something special about the avatara. He spent twelve months in her womb, and as promised to her, He appeared with all the features of the Supreme One.

