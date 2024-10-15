Destruction of Yama

Abirami Bhattar prays to Goddess Parvathi that when Yama comes to take his life, She should appear before him, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse.

Bhattar wants to see Her with Kalyanasundarar, as Siva is known when He weds Parvathi. Bhattar also wants to have darshan of Ardhanariswara, where Parvathi is on the left side of Siva. Thus he wants a darshan of both Siva and Parvathi before they become One, and after they become One.

Siva is the One who kicked Yama. So He should be propitiated to keep fear away, when death approaches. Siva, by destroying Yama, saved His devotee Markandeya, who further was given the boon of immortality. Markandeya was told that he would never age, and would always be 16 years old! But Siva kicked Yama with His left foot, and who is on the left side of Siva? It is Goddess Parvathi! So, in reality it is the Goddess’ foot that kicked away the god of death, thereby saving Markandeya.

Bhattar had a strong attachment to Abirami, as Parvathi is known in the Thirukkadaiyur temple. Bhattar prays that the Goddess should vanquish his pride. Kumaraguruparar in his Meenakshi Pillai Tamizh says that we must remove pride from our minds. He likens pride to a root vegetable. Root vegetables have mud sticking to them, and they need a good wash before they can be used. Pride is like these vegetables, and “I” and “Mine” are like the mud that attaches itself to the vegetables. Ego is a hurdle to liberation.