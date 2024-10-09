Destroyer of anguish

In his Mukundamala, Kulasekara Azhvar calls upon his tongue, ears, eyes, legs, nose, head and mind to serve Lord Narayana. He urges his tongue to sing the praises of Kesava. The name Kesava has many meanings. Significantly, it means One who destroys klEsha (anguish). Yama, the one who controls naraka, says: kintvayA nArchito devaH keshavaH kleshan AshanaH. Here he refers to Kesva as klEsa nAsanah, the One who gets rid of klEsa. Had the atmas who arrived at Yamaloka worshipped Kesava, would they be there, at the gates of hell? In giving a jivatma a body, the aim of the Lord is to help the atma eventually attain liberation, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse.

But we misuse our lives in pursuing impermanent things, and end up being reborn. When he was in his mother’s womb, Prahlada heard sage Narada telling his mother about Lord Narayana. Narada’s words became etched in his mind, and Hiranyakasipu could not erase thoughts of the Lord from Prahlada’s mind. While a Prahlada is rare, surely, we can liberate ourselves with proper use of our senses. That is what Kulasekara Azhvar points out in his Mukundamala verse. Explaining a verse in Tondaradippodi Azhvar’s Thirumaalai, commentator Peria Vachan Pillai says that even assuming we take many births and live for 100 years in each birth, our problems in all these lives put together is not equal to the ordeal of remaining in the cramped space of a mother’s womb for 10 months. We need not go through this again, if we surrender to the Lord.