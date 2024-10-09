GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Destroyer of anguish

Published - October 09, 2024 05:13 am IST

In his Mukundamala, Kulasekara Azhvar calls upon his tongue, ears, eyes, legs, nose, head and mind to serve Lord Narayana. He urges his tongue to sing the praises of Kesava. The name Kesava has many meanings. Significantly, it means One who destroys klEsha (anguish). Yama, the one who controls naraka, says: kintvayA nArchito devaH keshavaH kleshan AshanaH. Here he refers to Kesva as klEsa nAsanah, the One who gets rid of klEsa. Had the atmas who arrived at Yamaloka worshipped Kesava, would they be there, at the gates of hell? In giving a jivatma a body, the aim of the Lord is to help the atma eventually attain liberation, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse.

But we misuse our lives in pursuing impermanent things, and end up being reborn. When he was in his mother’s womb, Prahlada heard sage Narada telling his mother about Lord Narayana. Narada’s words became etched in his mind, and Hiranyakasipu could not erase thoughts of the Lord from Prahlada’s mind. While a Prahlada is rare, surely, we can liberate ourselves with proper use of our senses. That is what Kulasekara Azhvar points out in his Mukundamala verse. Explaining a verse in Tondaradippodi Azhvar’s Thirumaalai, commentator Peria Vachan Pillai says that even assuming we take many births and live for 100 years in each birth, our problems in all these lives put together is not equal to the ordeal of remaining in the cramped space of a mother’s womb for 10 months. We need not go through this again, if we surrender to the Lord.

Published - October 09, 2024 05:13 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.