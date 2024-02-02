GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Destiny’s plans

February 02, 2024 06:02 am | Updated 06:02 am IST

Kunti is unable to come to terms with the thought of her sons being banished from the kingdom. She questions how this could have happened to those who worshipped the One without beginning or end. But sometimes it happens that adharma gains the upper hand, and people even begin to see adharma as dharma, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse.

Why else is everyone silent when the Pandavas are being harassed? Bhishma says in the Mahabharata that dharma often is just what the rich define it as. In the case of the Kaurava court, when the king ignores dharma what can others do? Vidura tells Kunti that those in the royal court knew what dharma was. But they could not speak up, because the king did not ask them for advice. The protocol of the royal court was that advice was offered only if asked for. If the elders in the court had been asked to give their opinion, they would most certainly have told Dhritarashtra how adharmic Duryodhana’s actions were. But they had not been consulted.

Although Duryodhana rejoices that the Pandavas are going away with nothing, his wives know the consequences of his actions, and they weep because of his conduct. Even Dhritarashtra, who has been tolerant of Duryodhana, is unhappy to banish his brother’s sons. But everything happens according to Destiny.

