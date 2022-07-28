Desire to worship

Thirumangai Azhvar describes the plight of the asuras after the death of Ravana. The asuras want to seek forgiveness from Rama and save their lives. They are not like Vibhishana, whose purpose in joining Rama’s camp was not to save his life. His motive was a higher one. He wanted to do Saranagati — total surrender. In the case of the asuras, their concern is to ensure that they are not killed, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse.

The asuras had been pushed into a tragic situation because of Ravana’s sinful ways. The Sastras say that the body is given to an atma to help it to liberate itself. The very purpose of birth is to seek moksha. Our hands are given to us to do anjali to the Lord. Ravana had twenty hands. Imagine how many anjalis were possible for him at a time. Unfortunately, he never used his hands to do an anjali to the Paramatma. A devotee of the Lord, on the other hand, is never satisfied no matter how long he worships the Lord. He wants to worship the Lord more and more in every possible way.

Tirumangai Azhvar expresses such a sentiment beautifully when he says that the Lord likes Hiranykasipu better than him! Describing the killing of Hiranyakasipu by Narasimha, Vedanta Desika says that His two hands vied with each other in tearing up the wicked demon and saving Prahlada. How can a wicked demon like Hiranyakasipu be liked better by the Lord? Thirumangai Azhvar explains why Hiranyakasipu was lucky. He had the boon of lying on the Lord’s lap, a boon which he (Thirumangai Azhvar) did not have! A devotee will be indifferent to worldly pleasures, but will love to worship the Lord. But in Ravana’s case the opposite was true. He did not control his senses, and as a result he paid little attention to the Lord. His mind was drawn to sinful activities.