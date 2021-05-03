Desika’s pen picture

03 May 2021 22:14 IST

Bhooma Devi asked for Brahma’s help, because She was overburdened. Brahma, Siva and the celestials approached Lord Narayana, who was reclining on the milky ocean. There Brahma worshipped the Lord by reciting Purushasukta. Purushasukta says that the world owes its very existence to Him. It is His mercy which is responsible for the world and the many life forms in it. The Lord has a certain attribute, which is so strong, that He cannot go against it. He is bound by it. That powerful characteristic of His is His daya, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, in a discourse. To appeal to that quality of daya, Brahma recited the Purushasukta. Srimad Bhagavatam says that the Lord’s response was whispered by Him into Brahma’s ears.

But Vedanta Desika, in his Yadavabhyudaya, says that everyone was blessed to have His darshan. And this is most appropriate, for after all, He was going to come as Krishna, and Krishna was most accessible to everyone. He is the Universal parent, father to everyone. And yet, Vasudeva and Nandagopa, were addressed by Him as ‘father.’ This too was one of His wonderful leelas. The Lord on the milky ocean is described by many poets, including Kalidasa. But Kalidasa does not talk about Garuda or Visvaksena. But in Desika’s work, Garuda and Visvaksena are also mentioned. Garuda touches his shoulders, which have carried the Lord many a time, and wonders if there will be much fighting in the avatara the Lord is about to take. Visvaksena, stick in his hand, is engaged in crowd management! The Lord says that if any apsara maiden wants to be born in Gokula, she can do so. If anyone wants to take the form of a cow in Gokula, that too is possible. This too is His leela, for in no other avatara did He give such options to those around Him.

