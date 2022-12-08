Desika’s only wealth

December 08, 2022 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST

Vedanta Desika’s love for Lord Varadaraja of Kanchipuram stands out in his works. In Vairagya Panchakam, Desika is dismissive of wealth. He says that he has not inherited any wealth from his father. There is only one wealth that he has, and that is the wealth that has been bequeathed to him by Brahma. That wealth is Lord Varadaraja, whose abode is Hastigiri. Thus Desika considers nothing as wealth except Varadaraja Himself, said T.N. Aravamudachariar, in a discourse. Desika wrote a work called Meivrata Manmiyam, which is about Varadaraja. His Tamil works like Amrita Ranjani, Adhikara Sangraham, Amrita Svadhini, Paramapadabangam, etc., have more verses than Meivrata Manmiyam, which has only 29 verses. But Meivrata Manmiyam describes the Lord of Hastigiri so beautifully that it is like reading a kavya, albeit of short length. Every work has an introductory portion, which includes a salutation to a deity, and tells us about the theme of the work. Meivrata Manmiyam has four such introductory verses. Kanchipuram is known as satyavrata kshetra, and so Desika uses the words meivrata nannilam, the Tamil equivalent of satyavrata kshetra.

Brahma Purana says that Brahma performed penance here. Meivrata Manmiyam also gives us this account. A poet of a later period, known as Venkatadvari, wrote a work called Varadabhyudaya, which also talks about the Puranic lore of the Varadaraja temple. Desika begins Meivrata Manmiyam by offering his respects to those who seek nothing but refuge at the Lord’s feet. With bhakti towards such people, he worships Varadaraja, Hastigiri, Ramanujacharya and other Sri Vaishnavas, who follow in Ramanuaja’s footsteps. Subsequently, Desika says he is going to talk about Lord Varadaraja, who emanated from the fire of Brahma’s yaga.