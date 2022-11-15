Desika’s fondness for Varadaraja

November 15, 2022 04:12 am | Updated November 14, 2022 07:01 pm IST

Visishtadvaita has the distinction of showing the world that the way to moksha is through Saranagati or prapatti. This means that total surrender to Lord Narayana is the assured way of reaching His feet. Vedanta Desika, through his works in Tamil, Sanskrit and Manipravala, shows us this path, said T.N. Aravamudachariar, in a discourse. In Tattva Mukta Kalapa, Desika acknowledges the role played by his predecessors in highlighting the prapatti marga. Nathamuni, and later his grandson Alavandar and Ramanujacharya — all of them made significant contributions in establishing the Visishtadvaita philosophy, which stresses prapatti as the way to reach Sri Vaikuntha.

Desika’s Tamil verses are honoured by referring to them as Desika Prabandham, for they are considered to be as full of meaning as the Nalayira Divya Prabandham, which is a collection of all the verses of the Azhvars. These Tamil verses talk about the greatness of saranagati and also about divya desas like Srirangam, Kancheepuram etc. Desika was the avatara of the bell of the Tirumala temple. He grew up in Kancheepuram. He was blessed by Lord Deivanayaka of Thiruvaheendrapuram. He attained moksha in Srirangam. Thus his association is with many sacred temples and pilgrim centres. But Desika had a special fondness for Lord Varadaraja of Kancheepuram. This is evident from his works. In the Tamil work Adaikkalappathu, Desika says that he surrenders at the feet of Lord Varadaraja. There are five concepts that we must fully comprehend. They are the Supreme One; the jivatma; the ultimate goal, which is moksha; the means to attain this goal and the hurdles that stand in our way. Desika wrote the Artha Panchakam, explaining these concepts. And in Artha Panchakam, we can see him praising Lord Varadaraja throughout.

