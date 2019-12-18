Deserving of punishment

While Sugreeva and Vali are engaged in combat, Rama shoots an arrow, and hits Vali, as He had promised Sugreeva. Vali falls to the ground. Vali then asks Rama why He had attacked him (Vali). Rama was known to be righteous. He was from a famous dynasty. Was it right to hit a person who was engaged in fighting someone else? Was it right to catch him unawares, the way Rama had done? Vali regrets that he had not paid heed to his wife Tara’s warnings. Moreover, what was Rama’s grouse against Vali? Vali was not a citizen of Rama’s country. He was only a monkey living in the jungle and subsisting on whatever was available there. Vali says that Rama had gone against all the rules of a proper fight, for He had hit Vali from behind.

Rama justifies His action, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi in a discourse. Rama says that the Ikshvaku clan to which He (Rama) belongs has authority over mountains and jungles and therefore, He has the right to punish wrongdoing wherever it is found. The virtuous Bharata, known for his honesty and for enforcing rules, is the king. Every citizen of the land ruled by Bharata has a duty to enforce the rules. Rama, as a dutiful citizen, has only done what He should. Rama tells Vali that he had taken his brother Sugriva’s wife as his own, and this was unforgivable. Besides one’s biological father, two other persons must be seen as fatherly figures — one’s elder brother and one’s teacher. And an elder brother or a teacher should see a younger brother or a student as a son.

So, it becomes clear that the wife of a younger brother or a student becomes the daughter-in-law of an elder brother or teacher. Vali, therefore, had committed a great sin by having improper desires towards his brother Sugriva’s wife, and so he deserved to be killed, says Rama.