Delightful Krishna leelas

There is a verse not part of Srimad Bhagavatam or any of the Puranas, which talks of Yasoda’s reaction when she tried to frighten Krishna away from the butter. As Yasoda was churning buttermilk, Krishna stood by her. Yasoda said, “Do not peer in. There is a demon inside which will swallow You”. Krishna replied, “Then I must swallow that demon before it can eat Me”. Yasoda was delighted with Krishna’s reply, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

Yasoda had to think of innovative ways of keeping butter hidden from Him. Commentator Peria Vachan Pillai says that she kept butter in a container used to store sandal paste. No one would think of looking for butter in a vessel intended for keeping sandal paste. Or so Yasoda thought. But Krishna would eventually find butter.

About Krishna’s appetite, Peyazhvar said that He ate mud, drank Putana’s milk, and ate butter and still felt He had not had enough. Pillai Urangavilli Dasar, a disciple of Ramanujacharya, wondered if Krishna’s tummy was like the huge bag which washermen carried to put clothes in.

Krishna would have been delighted that Azhvars and Acharyas felt so close to Him, that they teased Him in this manner. To punish Krishna, Yasoda tied Him to a wooden mortar used to pound grains. Once Krishna had used a broken mortar to climb up to reach a pot of butter. So His accomplice in the theft, namely the mortar, also had to take punishment. So Krishna was tied to the mortar. Periyazhvar describes the incident beautifully. Krishna did not use a good mortar because one in use would be missed. But no one would notice the absence of a broken one. The symbolic explanation is that to Him, no one is unnecessary. Even those disregarded by others will be saved by Him.