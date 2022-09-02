Delhi gears up to welcome Lord Ganesha

A priest and devotees offer prayers in front of an idol of Ganesha in a pandal during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival in New Delhi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, the enthusiasm for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations has revived. Potters from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to Hauz Rani and Badarpur in South Delhi, are doing brisk sales of idols this season.

“Pottery is our ancestral work and our means of sustenance. COVID-19 threw life out of gear and many of us were forced to take up jobs as security guards and cleaners for our livelihood,” says Dinesh in Badarpur, a potter. “Several idol makers and artisans are back this year,” he adds.

Giving final touches to eco-friendly Ganesha idols usually measuring one to four feet, Raju in Hauz Rani says he is happy with the bulk orders that have come his way from shops in Chhatarpur and Lado Sarai.

The larger idols, typically eight to 11 feet in height, are usually brought to the Capital from Kolkata and Maharashtra and installed in pandals. One of the biggest Ganesh mahotsav in Delhi happens in Lakshmi Nagar. Into its 21 st year, the idol here is referred to as Delhi ka Maharaja.

The Shri Ganesh Sewa Mandal which organises the community puja every year, is known for using environment-friendly products. From tableware to idols, every item used during the celebration is recyclable. For the bhandara prasad, biodegradable crockery made with leaves is used. The mandal has tied up with a tech start-up to convert any plastic item such as water bottles into polyester yarn.

“We believe that serving Mother Nature is akin to pleasing Ganpati Bappa. We use the same 11-foot Ganesh idol from Maharashtra every year for the celebration by performing an environmentally beneficial ritual known as saamuhik visarjan,” says mandal founder president Mahendra Ladda.

“Thousands of devotees who come on the day of immersion, pledge to submerge smaller clay idols at home in tubs and use the water for their plants,” he adds.

Swachch Bharat Abhiyan brand ambassador, Asit Kumar Modi, recently recognized the mandal for creating a clean and green India. Each year, the pandal has different themes such as Jal hi Jeevan hai and Ban Plastic. This year it is Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav in keeping with the celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence.

Ever since the pandemic, the celebrations have been reduced to five days with precautionary measures and safety protocols in place. Anticipating big crowds this year, the organisers have scheduled different time slots for visitors. On the day of immersion, free saplings will be distributed among devotees, says Ladda.

— Shruti Sanwariya