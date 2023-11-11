Deepavali’s message of devotion

November 11, 2023 04:28 am | Updated November 10, 2023 07:09 pm IST

Deepavali is a very old festival. Traditionally, some festivals are native to the south and few others to other regions. However, Deepavali is one festival that is celebrated uniformly by everyone. It also contains the most significant message of devotion and divine consciousness, said Tiruvidaimarudur Brahmasri Nidhiswara Shrowthigal in a discourse.

Also celebrated as Naraka Chaturdasi, the festival came into effect due to the express desire of Narakasura, the asura king who was vanquished by Krishna and Satyabhama. Having had a long reign, Narakasura continued to wreak havoc on all, both humans and devas, and his death is symbolic of the evil forces within us. Only by surrendering to the Supreme and by developing God consciousness can one be free of the cycle of birth. The diyas (deepams) lit on this day signify dispelling ignorance with the light of devotion.

Why do our elders say ‘taile Lakshmeeh jale gangaa deepavalyah chaturdasheem” on Deepavali? On this chaturdasi day, it is believed that Lakshmi exists in oil and Ganga in the warm water and hence one should rise early, pray to Lakshmi with hands above one’s head and purify oneself with the waters of the Ganga, before sunrise.

One may also wonder at the significance of firecrackers on this day. It is believed that Yama releases our forefathers from his domain, allowing them to visit their children on earth, as it were. They are released during Purattasi — hence the Mahalaya Amavasya — and return after Deepavali. It is recommended that they are sent off with ulka dana, wherein ulka refers to a torch of fire. Over the years, the torch has been replaced by sparklers. Celebrated over three days, Lakshmi puja is the cornerstone in some regions, while some communities observe this as a new year.

