Deepavali and Kasi Annapoorani

Published - October 29, 2024 04:52 am IST

Deepavali, the festival of lights, is also the festival of sumptuous food, especially in Kasi, where the golden deity of Annapoorani, the goddess of food, holds centre stage, a sight that attracts countless devotees to the temple, said P. Swaminathan.

Puranas state that Parvati once playfully shut Paramasivan’s eyes, which resulted in devastating darkness on earth, affecting life forms. Sivan managed to set right the course by opening His third eye. A contrite Parvati decided to do penance on earth for her playful act. Accordingly, she took abode in Kasi, with the name of Annapoorani, holding a rice bowl in one hand and a serving ladle in the other. The once prosperous town was in the grip of famine and the king prayed to Annapoorani to alleviate the famine, which she did. The king prayed that she reside for eternity in Kasi, ensuring prosperity of his subjects and she obliged.

According to Kasi Kandam, Brahma once had five heads and Siva removed the fifth head (which symbolised ego). In order to negate the dosha from such a deed, He arrived in Kasi and prayed to Annapoorani to remove the same. The purana says that she offered Him a ladle of rice as biksha and since she fed Paramasivan Himself, devotees pray to her with complete faith and fervour.

For three days, including Deepavali, the deity of Annapoorani, decked up in golden glory, gives darshan to devotees, which is a rarity. On the day of Deepavali, she grants darshan from early morning to late night. A grand procession of Annapoorani in a chariot, decked with laddoos, is another highlight during this time of celebrations.

