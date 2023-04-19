Deeds of Rama

April 19, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST

It is but natural for people to aspire to high positions in their life. But Rama was entirely happy when he was asked to leave for the forest instead of ruling the kingdom. The poet Kambar says that Rama was leaping with joy like an ox released from the tether of a laden cart’s yoke. It is to be construed as giving up desires. The unfillable abyss in our life is lustful desires. If we overcome them, we can derive the blessings of God.

Lord Rama behaved with His conduct as the perfect human being. How could He have granted moksha to Jatayu, the eagle bird? If he had donned the role of God, should He have not known Sita’s whereabouts? Why should He have been in search of her? The great acharya Sri Nampillai says ‘Sathyena Lokan Jayathi’ that Rama had conquered the universe with the virtuous quality of truthfulness and Srivaikunta was included in it. So Rama sent Jatayu to the place he had won, Akkarakani Srinidhi Swamy said in a discourse.

The chief of the monkey legions, Vaali, was slayed from behind a tree by Rama. Although Vaali had a boon that he could have half the power of the opponent standing before him, Rama doubted whether Vaali would have the stamina to share half of His valour had Rama been in front of him. Vaali and his wife Tara were convinced Rama’s actions were justifiable after a series of arguments and counter arguments.

All the sages, unmindful of having many parts of their physical body chopped off by rakshasas, prayed Lord Rama would live long and shower His mercy upon them.