Daya is assured

In Rahasya Traya sara, speaking of samsara, Vedanta Desika says that if one is trying to cross a well a 100 feet wide, it matters not whether one is able to cross only 10 feet or 90 feet. Either way, one falls down the well. So whether one is in the 10 feet category or 90 feet category, it does not matter. We should keep trying. Likewise, praising the Supreme One must be done at once, whether one has a limited capacity to do so, or a bigger capacity to do so, elaborated Valayapet Ramachariar, in a discourse. Alavandar, in his Stotra Ratna, initially expresses a doubt regarding his capacity to praise Lord Narayana. Once Alavandar has convinced himself that he can praise the Lord, he says “sthoumi,” which is the present tense of ‘praise.’ He is on the verge of beginning his praise, and so he speaks in the present tense, instead of using the future tense ‘sthoshyaami.’

ADVERTISEMENT

In the next sloka, Alavandar affirms that the Lord’s mercy will flow to him. The Nityasuris, who are in Sri Vaikuntha, praise Him tirelessly. They are not subject to the weaknesses of the body. But we have many limitations. Alavandar draws the Lord’s attention to these, and says that he knows that the Lord takes great pleasure in blessing the efforts of those still in samsaric life. There are two ways in which we can gain the sympathy of one who is in a position to grant us favours. We can say pleasing words to him, or we can draw his attention to our pitiable state. Alavandar asks the Lord to look at his incapacities. There is no doubt that the Lord’s daya is guaranteed to Alavandar. In a verse in Daya Sataka, Desika speaks of His befriending Guha and Hanuman in the Rama avatara and His kindness to Kubja and Kuchela in the Krishna avatara as examples of His daya.