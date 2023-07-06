Dasaratha’s apprehension

July 06, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Dasaratha was stunned when sage Viswamithra asked the king to send his son Rama to forest along with him for protection. The king told the sage that Rama was not even 16-years-old and he could not imagine his son fighting rakshasas. Instead, Dasaratha offered to send his entire army and if that was not enough, he could come himself. Dasaratha said, “My lotus-eyed son cannot be awake during night whereas rakshasas are active during that time.”

Smt. Prabha Senesh said in a discourse that Vasishta, the Kula Guru, told Dasaratha that Viswamithra had come not for him but for Rama’s own good. The king ultimately yielded to the wisdom-laden words of Vasishta and sent Rama.

The prince slept on the grass bed in the forest, and the verse which was used by Viswamithra to wake up Lord Rama is recited as the first sloka of Suprabhatha in all Vishnu temples: “Kausalya Supraja Rama”.

Viswamithra briefed Rama about the demoness Tataka, who created havoc and caused disturbance to all those in forest. The sage asked Rama to slay the demoness. Rama asked: “Is it fair to fight a battle with a woman? Would it be righteous to kill a woman?” Viswamithra said it is the duty of a king, who holds the responsibility of administration of a state, to ensure general welfare. If there is any hindrance to dharma, the king is duty-bound to clear the same. Getting rid of adharma is dharma. The sage cited precedence in puranas of slaying unrighteous women. Obeying the orders of Viswamithra, Rama killed Tataka and ensured the safety of sages.