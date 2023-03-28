Dasaratha vs Dasagreeva

March 28, 2023 04:12 am | Updated March 27, 2023 06:28 pm IST

What is in a name? Everything. In ancient times, people named their children after their favourite deities. The oral tradition of narrating from scriptures and epics also contributed to this trend. As people listened to more religious discourses, some engaged in debates and many started delving deeper into the stories, seeking to understand beyond the obvious. The name Dasaratha, for example, signified a person who could effortlessly control ten chariots at one go. But was he only a great charioteer? Why then should God take avatar as Rama his son? Dasaratha was much more than a charioteer and a ruler of a vast empire. The Upanishads depict life as chariot and a chariot is each of the indriyas as stated in our philosophy, said Dr. Sudha Seshayyan in a discourse. As Dasaratha was in control of his senses, and ruled wisely, he was a master charioteer in the philosophic sense as well.

People also wonder at Dasagreeva (man of ten necks), also known as Ravana. Could a person have really lived with ten heads, they wonder. The ten heads are an indication of his bloated indriyas, Even today, when we come across a person who is egoistic and full of his self-worth, we say, ”He is a swollen headed person,” even though the physical attributes may not reflect the same. Our scriptures enjoin upon us to control our senses (and thereby our minds) and to lead a humble, sin-free life and our gurus likewise reiterate the desirable values.

One may argue saying why give me senses and then ask me to control the same. The reason is simple. God dwells when the indriyas are under control. When the control is lost, divinity leaves — this is the essence of Rama’s exile from Ayodhya. When Dasaratha allowed Kaikeyi to persuade him to banish the crown prince, he lost control as a ‘charioteer’. This same Dasaratha had earlier addressed his people and asked their opinion on the coronation of Rama and if it was acceptable to all of them. This was good indriya and we should encourage only such things. We all know about cancer, about how our cells co-exist but when one becomes larger and larger, eating into other cells, it creates havoc. When our senses turn cancerous they corrode the moral fibre and divinity will not dwell there.