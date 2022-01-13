Daily quiz | Swami Vivekananda
A quiz on Swami Vivekananda, the Hindu spiritual leader, and reformer. His 159th birth anniversary was celebrated on January 12, 2022.
1. What was the christened and ‘daak naam’ (pet name) of the Swami?
1. What is the single biggest contribution of family friend Surendranath Mitra to Vivekananda’s life?
1. On which benefactor’s advice did he adopt the name Vivekananda?
1. Where and when did the Swami start his speech with ‘Brothers and Sisters of America...’?
1. In which small town was the first math (monastery) of the Ramakrishna Order established in 1886-87?
1. What is Vivekananda describing here “The wavy waters in the picture are symbolic of Karma; the lotus, of Bhakti; and the rising-sun, of Jnana. The encircling serpent is indicative of [Raja] Yoga and the awakened Kundalini Shakti, while the swan in the picture stands for Paramatman (Supreme Self)...”
1. In which year did the Government of India take a decision to celebrate his birthday as National Youth Day?