Daily Quiz | One nation, many festivals

A quiz on the various festivals celebrated around this culturally diverse nation on January 13 and 14.

1. Which of the three 'Bihu' festivals is celebrated on January 14 and primarily in which State?

Answer :

Bhogali (Magh) Bihu and Assam

1. Traditionally, which folk festival is celebrated, mostly in North India, on January 13 to mark the passing of the winter solstice and welcome the arrival of longer days.

Answer :

Lohri

1. Oryza Sativa and Saccharum officinarum are the scientific names of two natural products that form an important part of a festival dish. What are their common names and which dish?

Answer :

Rice and Sugarcane. The dish is Sweet Pongal.

1. Vadi Manjuvirattu, Veli Virattu, and Vatam Manjuvirattu are variants of which activity that is popular during these festive days?

Answer :

Jallikattu

1. The Ponnambalamedu, a hill in the Western Ghats in Kerala, comes alive on January 14 for an annual, bright event. What event?

Answer :

The lighting of the Makara Jyothi in honour of Lord Ayappan

1. Thanks to a boon granted to him, which hero from the Indian epics chose to die on Uttarayan as it was an auspicious day?

Answer :

Bheeshma

1. In which State is the world-famous International Kite Festival held every year on January 14.

Answer :

Gujarat

