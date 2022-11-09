Daily Quiz | On Guru Nanak, Sikhism
November 8, 2022, is the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru. A quiz on Guru Nanak and Sikhism on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab
1.
Why did Mehta Kalu and Tripta name their son Nanak?
Answer :
After his elder sister Nanki.
2.
After his marriage in 1485, what job did Nanak take up in the court of Daulat Khan Lodi?
Answer :
Storekeeper in the State’s granary.
3.
Name the Muslim friend and follower who accompanied Nanak, when the latter left home to spread his message of love and service, and what instrument did he play.
Answer :
Bhai Mardana and the Rabab.
4.
What name was given by Guru Nanak to his successor who was called Lehna?
5.
According to Sikh hagiography, what happened to Guru Nanak’s body after his passing in 1539?
Answer :
His physical body was not found and a pile of flowers had replaced it.
6.
If Nanak was the first Guru, who was the last human Sikh Guru?
Answer :
Guru Gobind Singh, who founded the Khalsa and pronounced that the Guru Granth Sahib would be the living Guru for the followers of Sikhism.
7.
What connects Bhai Daya Ram Ji, Bhai Dharam Chand Ji, Bhai Himmat Rai Ji, Bhai Mohkam Chand Ji, and Bhai Sahib Chand Ji?
Answer :
They were the first ‘Panj Pyare’ or the ‘five beloved’ to receive the ‘Khanda di Pahul’ initiation from Guru Gobind Singh.
