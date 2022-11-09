Faith

Daily Quiz | On Guru Nanak, Sikhism

Daily Quiz | On Guru Nanak, Sikhism

November 8, 2022, is the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru. A quiz on Guru Nanak and Sikhism on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab

Daily Quiz | On Guru Nanak, Sikhism

1/7

1. Why did Mehta Kalu and Tripta name their son Nanak?

Answer :

After his elder sister Nanki.

Daily Quiz | On Guru Nanak, Sikhism

0/7

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Text and Context
Related Articles
Daily Quiz | On Kamal Haasan
Daily Quiz | On tomb of Tutankhamun
Daily Quiz | On Shah Rukh Khan
Daily Quiz | On some famous painters of modern art in India
Daily Quiz | On House of the Dragon
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2022 10:32:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/society/faith/daily-quiz-november-8-2022-on-guru-nanak-sikhism/article66114152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY