Daily Quiz | Jainism

On April 14, Jain devotees all over the world celebrated Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, one of the most important festivals in Jainism. Here is a quiz to test you on various facts about the religion.

1. There are 24 Tirthankaras in Jainism with the last one being Mahavira. Who was the 23rd Tirthankara in Jainism?

Answer :

Parasvnanth

