Daily Quiz | Jainism

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan April 18, 2022 10:21 IST

On April 14, Jain devotees all over the world celebrated Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, one of the most important festivals in Jainism. Here is a quiz to test you on various facts about the religion.

1. There are 24 Tirthankaras in Jainism with the last one being Mahavira. Who was the 23rd Tirthankara in Jainism?

Answer: Parasvnanth

2. Jainism emphasises that path to liberation is based on the "ratnatraya "(triple gems of Jainism). What are these?

Answer: The right faith (Samyak Darshana), the right knowledge (Samyak Gyana) and the right conduct (Samyak Charitra) — all three together constitute the path to liberation

3. What is the Jain doctrine about metaphysical truths, which states that ultimate truth and reality is complex and has multiple aspects, commonly known as?

Answer: Anekantavada

4. What was the name of the son of Rishabdev (the first Tirthankara of Jainism)?

Answer: Bahubali, he is said to have meditated motionless for a year in a standing posture (kayotsarga) after which he attained omniscience (Kevala Gyana)



