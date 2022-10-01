Curse follows counsel

At times the truth that is very clear in one’s perception may not have the same impact on another because an individual can be influenced by many factors. This kind of disparity in perception is captured in the narrative of Vamana avatar in the Bhagavata Purana, when Sukracharya and Bali have a divergent stance on the issue of the latter’s decision to bestow the promised gift to Vamana, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse.

To Sukracharya, since the true identity of Vamana as Vishnu is very clear, he sees the way in which the Lord would easily assume His cosmic form and thus be able to divest Bali of not only his material possessions but also his position, power, splendour, renown, learning, etc. All these would now be transferred to Indra. Sukracharya counsels Bali and points out that though any charitable act has to be commended, in this case, Bali’s gift to Vamana would turn out to be harmful and ruinous to him. But all such advice in this strain does not have any effect on Bali.

In fact, Bali considers himself extremely blessed if his guest was none other than Vishnu; for then he would have the rare privilege to offer the gift of His choice to the Lord. Bali, who had always been a truthful and obedient disciple, is now determined that he would give this brahmachari what he asked for. When he thus refuses to heed his guru, Sukracharya is prompted to curse Bali. He says Bali would be deprived of all his wealth and glory as he has disobeyed the acharya. But the high souled Bali does not swerve from truth even under the threat of his teacher’s curse. In actuality Bali’s gain is far better for though it may look as if he is outwardly punished, Vishnu Himself became his gatekeeper in Patala Loka over which he ruled.