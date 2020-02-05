Curse and blessing

Evil and good co-exist in the individual as well as in society in various proportions. The uniqueness of the Bhagavata Purana is the positive vibrations it generates when dealing with this sensitive issue from various angles and contexts that the characters get exposed to, pointed out Sri Ramanujam in a discourse.

In the case of Parikshit, he is the righteous ruler and grandson of the Pandavas; he is the vanquisher of Kali Purusha as well. But he commits an inadvertent act of disrespect towards a sage during a weak moment when he is tired, hungry and extremely thirsty after a long hunting session. Finding no water in the vicinity, he asks for water from a sage in a nearby hermitage. The sage, steeped in meditation, does not respond; but at that moment Parikshit forgets his principles and hurls a dead snake on the sage. He regrets it immediately and leaves the place. Moreover being a Kshatriya ruler responsible for maintaining law and justice, he knows too well that these are not arbitrary and that he is subordinate to the rule of law. In early times, kings are expected to act out of truth. Truth, dharma and justice are integral for society to thrive at all times.

On getting back to the palace, he imposes expiatory measures on himself for this unpardonable act. He renounces kingdom, riches, family, etc, and also gives up hunger and thirst that had caused him to sin against the sage. In fact, he is grateful to them as one would be to a true friend for making him realise what is truly beneficial for any human being. Likewise, the curse of the sage’s son that he would die of Takshaka’s bite in seven days time is also seen as a blessing; for he is now only bent on making the best use of the limited period of life to get liberated.