Cultivate equanimity

The seers of yore, steeped in meditation, have affirmed the presence of a silent and constant witness to all the tumult and change manifest in creation. They have recorded their experience in the Upanishads thus: ‘The same Self dwells in all, in whatever there is, in this universe.’ But it is very difficult for all of us caught in samsara to grasp the infinity behind the diversity that is constantly causing delusion in us. We perceive only the distinct nature and quality in all objects and beings in creation and not the oneness in it.

How can we also experience this jnana? By giving up anger and by cultivating ‘sama darsana’ or equanimity, is the answer provided by Adi Sankara in his hymn the Bhaja Govinda, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. In the verse, ‘Tvayi Mayi’, the acharya explains how to practise and develop the vision that the same God is present in you, me and everyone else. Roughly, the meaning of the verse can be explained thus: “In you and in me and elsewhere, the same Vishnu is present. You are angry with me and impatient for no reason. If you want to attain ‘Vishnutvam’ or God realisation, without delay practise to be equal minded.”

The Lord says in the Gita that He is present as the indweller in the entire creation. The term Vishnu indicates the omnipresence of Brahman. We have to consciously cultivate the bhava by which we see the atma in everything behind the outward form. Even when we are intolerant and show anger to anyone, we should think, it is actually directed to the antaratma within. So, it is Vishnu who is the target of our anger. Likewise. when we offer anyone something, or show consideration, it is Vishnu the antaratma who is honoured. So the motto to gain Brahma Jnana is ‘Give up anger and practise equanimity. ’