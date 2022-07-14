July 14, 2022 03:37 IST

What are the attributes of the Supreme One? Vishnu Purana defines the nature of the Supreme One, said Akkarakkani Srinidhi, in a discourse. This Purana, known as Purana ratna, gem among the Puranas, says that He who controls creation and dissolution of the world, He who knows what knowledge and lack of knowledge are — that One is the Paramatma.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that He creates everything through His will, and during the great deluge everything enters moolaprakrti. Brahma has a limited time period of existence. When Brahma’s life ends, all sentient and non-sentient entities enter into moolaprakrti. At the end of the time cycle, the entities are again sent forth by the Lord. Lord Krishna also knows all the kaalaas — past, present and future. Again in the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna says that there are people who know the ritual portion of the Vedas, but are ignorant of Vedanta. They perform yagas, not realising the Supremacy of Lord Narayana. They do not know that devas like Indra, who are propitiated through yagas, constitute the body of the Lord. The ritual section of the Vedas simply tells us how to perform yagas, what rules are to be followed etc. It is the Vedanta portion which tells us that these devas are the body of the Lord. In fact the entire Universe is His body.

Those people, who are ignorant of Vedanta, go to svarga, where they enjoy the pleasures available there. But this is only until their punyas last. Once their merits have been used up, they are born again in the world, and become part of the samsaric cycle. But there are also those who seek only the Lord, and Lord Krishna tells Arjuna that to such people He gives the boon of being with Him always. In other words, He grants them moksha.

