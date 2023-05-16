Cows and samskaras

May 16, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST

There is a close association of cows and bulls with our samskaras, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse.. Only ghee is used for yagas and homas. A proper sraaddha for pitrus is elaborate. But for those unable to do it, some simpler ways are prescribed. The cow finds a place in one of them. Vishnu Purana says that one must gather grass needed to feed a cow for a whole day. One must stroke the cow’s neck and say to it, “This year I am able to do only so much.”

The Sastras say that Panchagavya should be used for purification purposes. These days, Panchagavya is used as an organic pesticide. Panchagavya is a mixture of cow’s urine, cow dung, milk, ghee and curd. There are different ways of preparing panchagavya. Milk, ghee and cow’s urine are taken in equal quantities. A little bit of cow dung and curd are added to this. Another method is to take all five ingredients in equal quantities.

Vishnu Purana gives the benefits of milk and its by-products. Milk can be consumed to get rid of nausea. It gets rid of pitta and vata. It makes the skin lustrous and improves memory power. Curd cools the body. When a cow is milked, there is a layer of froth on top. Vishnu Purana says this froth is a cure for indigestion and helps in the absorption of nutrients, and thus gets rid of weakness and tiredness. Butter, according to the Purana, improves fertility, gives one a glowing skin, cures kapha, gives one strength and is good for the eyes. Ghee is good for the memory and for overall health. Cows should be milked in the early morning hours. Pancharatra Agamas say that during the Visvaroopa darshan in Vishnu temples, the cow should be brought before the sanctum sanctorum. Butter, sugar and milk should be mixed and offered to the deity, say the Pancharatra Agamas.