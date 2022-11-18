Courtesy extended to strangers

November 18, 2022 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST

Tamil works like Thirukkural speak of ‘virundhombal’. This is the act of offering a meal to a stranger, said Malayaman in a discourse. Virundinar means a stranger who comes to one’s house. Extending a warm welcome to a stranger and offering him food was considered an estimable virtue in Tamil Nadu, and is an act lauded in many Tamil works. Purapporul Venbamalai, a medieval Tamil grammar work, says virundhombal is akin to performing a yaga. Thirikadugam says eating without first offering food to a visitor is a disease. Such behaviour is, therefore, most undesirable.

Prabhulinga Leelai says that he who eats without offering food to others and he who ignores those who suffer and are therefore dejected is to be considered a wicked man. Avvaiyar says that he who does not practise virundhombal is to be seen as a man with bad conduct. Thiruvalluvar says that if a man is wealthy, but does not practise virundhombal, then he is poor despite all his riches. Only a fool exhibits such characteristics, says Thiruvalluvar. Aranerichaaram guarantees that those who practise virundhombal will be welcomed in heaven. In ancient Tamil Nadu, we find that it was not only the rich who showed such kindness to visitors. Even those not blessed with riches opened their doors and hearts to strangers.

The Sangam era work Purananuru records that a soldier pledged his sword and a woman pledged a musical instrument known as yazh to serve a meal to visitors. It was believed that if a crow perched on the roof of one’s house and cawed then someone was going to visit. Kurunthogai mentions this belief. Purananuru says that a woman worshipped before a hero stone praying for the visit of a stranger to her house so that she could do her duty as a housewife and serve him food.