Conventional learning code

The Upanishads teach the highest knowledge, Brahma Vidya, in many ways. Sometimes it is taught to deserving and keen disciples by realised sages and rishis who have gained insight into this knowledge through the revelations they have felt when steeped in meditation. At times Brahma, Brighu, Yama, etc, are also shown to impart this vidya to their disciples.

The traditional method followed when imparting this vidya that confers the highest good for the jiva, salvation, is governed by very high ideals and norms that are to be imbibed and practised by both the acharya and the sishya, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse. In this way, this knowledge has been preserved and handed down in its pristine state without distortions to posterity. So, it is important that the acharya has to be selective about the nature and calibre of the disciple. This he ascertains through the process of meticulous testing. The sishya, for his part, is expected to remain humble when seeking this knowledge, and with extreme patience imbibe and contemplate on what is taught.

For instance, Brahma as the teacher does not directly impart the knowledge to his disciples, Indra and Virochana. He first teaches one aspect and makes them contemplate on what is taught. Virochana thinks he has gained the knowledge and goes away satisfied. But Indra is not so sure about it and gets back to Brahma many times for further clarification until he attains the knowledge. Yama tests Nachiketas on many counts, and only after he is satisfied by the disciple’s sense of total renunciation and his single minded tenacity to know the truth does he teach him the knowledge. The Lord as the primordial acharya tests Arjuna at every stage in accordance with the established code and after explaining the paths of karma, jnana and bhakti, concludes the instruction with the esoteric path of surrender for the jiva’s salvation.