Controlling the mind

The way the mind goes, the faculties will follow the same. Mind is fickle and ever-oscillating. It is an arch deceiver regarded as troublesome and treacherous until a person has reasonably advanced to conduct religious practice. Mind should not be allowed to stray and should always be brought under control. Men of wisdom have given guidelines to enable sincere persons to be cautious about its deception. Impurity of mind has to be eschewed if a person is to progress in virtue.

Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse that we should not boast of ourselves by giving self-certification and saying that we are pure-minded. Only others should declare by judging us.

Thiruvalluvar says water is the agent for external cleanliness, and inner cleanliness comes with the truth that the soul enlightens (puranthooimai — Kural-298). One fundamental impediment to controlling our minds is that we should not develop jealousy and hatred toward others. Virtue is found in the spotless mind, not in pomp and show. (Manathukkan masilan — Kural-34 )

Thirumoolar says the mind is the abode, the body is the place of union, the mouth is the entrance, the soul is the Sivalinga, and all the senses are the lamps. (Ullam perum Koil.)

In the Ramayana, Sri Sita says that the root cause of all our suffering is the mind and faculties, which should be guarded well.

Saint Pattinathar says that a monkey releasing the wedge of a split wood gets stuck in between. So do people who suffer from the turmoil of birth. (Aappu adhanai asaithu vitta kurangadhanaipol agappatteer.)