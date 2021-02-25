Controlling the mind

25 February 2021 20:53 IST

Mahabali took the kingdom of the celestials, and Aditi, mother of the devas, was very unhappy. She asked her husband sage Kashyapa what could be done to help their sons. Kashyapa said that if one observed payo vrata one’s wishes would be granted. He told her that he had learnt about this vrata from Brahma. He told her that total control of the indriyas was necessary for the success of the vrata. Achieving control of the indriyas, one must focus all one’s attention on Lord Narayana, for the vrata to yield results. Following her husband’s advice, Aditi did payo vrata for twelve days, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. And of course, she had to keep her mind in control, without letting her attention wander.

The indriyas can be likened to an untamed horse. You need a trained charioteer to discipline it. And he uses the reins to control it. In the case of human beings, if the indriyas are like a wild horse, buddhi is the charioteer and the manas constitutes the reins to control it. Diligently, after keeping her indriyas in check, Aditi did the payo vrata. At this point in the narration, sage Suka tells Parikshit that whatever karma one does with shraddha, one will get the desired fruits. When you do something, where you do it and how you do it are also equally important. If one operates within the prescribed framework, the results will be evident.

Dasaratha’s performance of putrakameshti yaga is a good example. At the end of the yaga, the yaga purusha arose out of the fire and gave him the divine porridge, consumption of which by his wives gave Dasaratha sons he could be proud of. At the end of Aditi’s vrata, the Lord appeared before her, told her He knew what her grievance was, and assured her that He would help.

