Controlling indriyas is key

July 25, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

When we face difficulties in life, we think our sorrow is the greatest. What is the biggest worry a person can have? A man with ill health will assert that lack of health is the biggest misfortune. A man in debt will say that his situation is more calamitous than anything else. A childless man will say that no life is as empty as that of a childless man. However, when it comes to possessions, we do not admit that we have more than someone else. We want to acquire more possessions.

A jnani, however, is not affected by what we see as disturbing, nor is he overjoyed by what we see as a piece of luck. He treats every experience he has in the world in the same way, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. This is possible only when we acquire atma jnana. We must control our indriyas. We must not let our minds dwell on our problems. We must think of how to help others. We must not add to their problems. Those with bhakthi are capable of such conduct.

These and more such lessons are brought out in the conversation which Yudhishthira has with Yama. This conversation is recounted by Sage Saunaka to king Sataneeka. The latter asks the sage many questions, and sage Saunaka’s answers form the contents of what is known as Vishnu Dharma. Yama comes to Yudhishthira’s palace, and the king offers him food. But Yama has many questions for Yudhishthira. Yudhsihthira answers him. Finally, Yama says he is leaving. Yudhishthira says that the greatest sin is sending away a visitor without offering him food. Yama says that according to the Sastras sins of the subjects come to the king. Because Yudhishthira is a king, the sins of his subjects would have come to him. So, if Yama eats what Yudhishthira offers, then these sins will get transferred to Yama.