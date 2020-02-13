Continuing connection

Sage Vasistha’s son was Sakti, whose son was Parasara. Parasara was the author of the Vishnu Purana. His son was Badarayana, also known as Veda Vyasa, and Vyasa’s son was Suka. Just as Vyasa gave us the Mahabharata, his son Suka gave us the Bhagavata Purana. It emerged as his narration to Parikshit, who was awaiting death. Given but a few days to live, Parikshit decided to spend the little time left to him, in listening to Krishna’s deeds. Suka’s narration to Parikshit, of the story of Krishna, is called Bhagavata Purana. Srimad Bhagavatam can be considered a continuation of the Vishnu Purana. So, Suka, the grandson of sage Parasara, continued what his grandfather had begun. Since it is Lord Krishna who plays the major role in all the happenings in the Mahabharata and since Srimad Bhagavatam is also about His exploits, Suka may also be said to have continued his father Vyasa’s work.

Parikshit was the son of Abhimanyu and the grandson of Arjuna. So, the Vyasa-Pandava family connections continued in Suka’s time also, said Velukkudi Krishnan, in a discourse. Vishnu dharma was told by sage Saunaka to King Sataneeka. Saunaka was a student of Suta Pauranika. Suta Pauranika was the son of sage Romaharshana. Romaharshana was a disciple of Vyasa. So, the sage who advised King Sataneeka also had a Vyasa connection. As for king Sataneeka, he was the son of Janamejaya and the grandson of Parikshit. So here again we find the Vyasa-Pandava association continuing. Rishis were advisers to kings of yore, because the sages were learned men, who could guide kings in not just matters of religion and belief, but also in administration. They were also well versed in grammar, medicine, gandharva sastra, dharma sastra and many other branches of learning.