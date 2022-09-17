Contentment is the key

Many lessons on morals and spiritual life are to be learnt from the narrative of Vamana Avatara in the Bhagavata Purana when the Lord wrests the three worlds from Bali in order to help the devas, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. The fortunes of the devas were on a low plane owing to the rising power of Bali. Bali drew his strength from Sukracharya who advised him to perform yagnas that would make him invincible. So God, in response to Aditi’s prayers, was born to her as the diminutive Vamana. He went to the Yaga Sala of Bali where Bali was proud to shower gifts on all who attended the yaga.

Bali’s attitude to young Vamana was condescending when the latter made a request for a mere pittance, three feet of land. Bali asked Vamana if this was not a childish and immature request. He urged him to reconsider and ask for greater gifts. He said he could grant him all the three worlds if only Vamana desired. The Lord’s answer at this juncture about desire is absolutely pertinent to the entire humanity at all ages. He shows how desire under control or contentment is the greatest asset for each one of us. Its value is limitless. But if desire is allowed to grow it makes life hell.

One who is content with the minimal needs in life is most prosperous in actuality while one who lacks contentment continues to be a pauper. Happiness is synonymous with the ability to be satisfied with one’s lot. As stated in the Katopanishad, the desire for the objects of the external world can never make one happy. It only grows unabated like the fire which is fed with ghee. Mandodari wails at the foolishness of Ravana’s uncontrolled desire for Sita. He rushed to his downfall owing to this as he was not content with all the wives including her.