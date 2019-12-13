Consciousness principle

Krishna’s outline sketch of the select areas that proclaim His presence makes it clear that whatever is worthwhile and meritorious in this world only reflects His greatness. Internalising the spirit of this truth automatically frees one from ego sense as one is able to perceive all graces, achievements, attainments, etc, of mankind right from the past to this day as having their source in Him, pointed out Srimati Rukmini Ramamurthy in a discourse. The Lord says that He is present as the mind among the senses. All living beings are endowed with consciousness or a special awareness that he is a living entity and this awareness is present until such time when the sukshma sarira leaves the body and goes away.

The mind is a very subtle internal instrument known as the anta-karana that is responsible for the functioning of karmendriyas and jnanendriyas. It is capable of mental modifications and can take any shape and travel anywhere at will. It can play tricks and when it swings towards the senses it finds attraction towards the world around. The same mind can remove ajnana and lead one to the blissful state if it is trained to dissociate itself from the senses, ahamkara and all else. Realised souls are engaged in the effort to reach the state of pure mental existence, and hence practise mind control through meditation. In that stage known as taijasa, there is no awareness of the body, sense organs, the mind, etc, for the mind is merged with the Supreme Brahman and the atma. There is no experience of feeling of change that is the characteristic of worldly existence.

The process of spiritual evolution is the effort to nullify the deep rooted identification of the atma with the body and realise its far superior and inherent nature as the essence of Sat-Chit-Ananda, which is very nature of Supreme Brahman.