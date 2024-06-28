Connect with God

We live in a world where there are many things, but we need not go anywhere in search of God. The Tamil saying, “Engum ulla Kannan” sums it up concisely. We can see Him anywhere and everywhere but we need to have the eye to see Him in our mind. His divine presence is in all things around us. We should establish the connectivity with Him. We need to focus our inner eye upon Him, said Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar in a discourse.

It is a fact of life that where there is light there is also darkness. A lamp is lit to dispel darkness. Similarly the darkness within one should be replaced with the light of divinity. It is natural for a person to love another, but even that is divine, when viewed correctly. When one says, “I cannot live without you,” he is the jivatma and the person addressed is paramatma.

The concept of developing the inner eye to see God is best exemplified by the Vaishnavite Azhwars, whose works are codified under Nalayira Divya Prabhandam. Born in the divine land of Tamil Nadu, the Azhwars experienced God like none other, while leading simple, ordinary lives. Vibrating with divinity, the Nalayira Divya Prabhandam has encompassed the universe, with the verses being rendered every day at homes, temples and utsavams. The Prabhandams are not mere lyrics composed by scholars, but a soulful rendering resulting from experiencing God. They conversed with Him, chided Him, treated Him like a friend, urged Him to take care from evil eye: in short, the Azhwars, through the Divya Prabhandams, written in simple Tamil, showed mankind the ways and means of experiencing God.

