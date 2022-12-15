Conferring auspiciousness

December 15, 2022 03:57 am | Updated December 14, 2022 05:58 pm IST

A poet should set forth the aim of his work right at the beginning. He must also pay his salutations to God, and indicate the benefits of reciting his work. Kooratazhvan’s Varadaraja Stava, in praise of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi, has all these elements, said Kazhiyur B. Devarajan. In the first sloka, the first word is “ svasti.” This is Kooratazhvan’s salutation to Lord Varadaraja, whose Consort is Perundevi. He addresses Lord Varadaraja as “ hastigiri masta sekhara.” Hastigiri is the hill on which Lord Varadaraja stands. Masta means the top of the hill. Sekhara means ornament. Lord Varadaraja is the ornament which adorns the top of Hastigiri. Through the words “ nissama abhyadhika“, Kooratazhvan emphasises that the Lord is unequalled and unsurpassed. The Supremacy of Lord Narayana is averred by the Upanishads and the Divya Prabandham. Who but Lord Narayana is called Devadirajan, another name by which Lord Varadaraja is known? Devadirajan indicates that Varadaraja is the king of all, including the devas.

There was a devotee called Nampaaduvaan, who used to sing the praises of Lord Narayana. He was once stopped by a Brahmarakshas, which wanted to consume him. He told the Brahmarakshas that he would return after his worship. Nampaaduvaan said that if he did not keep his promise, then the sin of equating Lord Narayana with other devas would accrue to him. This story is worth recalling when one pays tribute to Lord Devadirajan of Kanchi. The mention of the Upanishads in the first sloka of Varadaraja Stava shows that the whole work is going to be an explanation of Upanishadic concepts. Kooratazhvan prays that Lord Varadaraja must confer auspiciousness on him always. Anyone who recites Varadaraja Stava will also be blessed with auspiciousness.

